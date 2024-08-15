Skip to content
US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will engage in two televised debates with her rival Donald Trump before the election in November, according to statements from her campaign team. In addition to the debate already agreed upon for September 10, there will be a second TV debate in October,...

Two televised debates with Trump before the election.

A specific date for the second debate was not initially announced. However, according to statements from the Harris team, it is expected to take place after the TV debate between Harris' vice-presidential candidate, Tim Walz, and Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance. This debate is scheduled for October 1st, as previously announced by CBS, the network broadcasting the event.

"The debate over debates is over," declared the Harris team. The Trump campaign has accepted the Harris team's proposal to hold a total of three TV debates - two for the presidential candidates and one for the vice-presidential candidates.

However, there was initially no statement from Trump's campaign team regarding the debate announcements made by the Harris team. Originally, Trump had proposed three TV debates with Harris, all to be held in September. Additionally, Vance had suggested another debate with Walz in addition to the one already agreed upon for October 1st, with this proposed debate to take place in September.

After 81-year-old President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the candidacy due to concerns about his mental fitness on July 21st, Harris was elected as the new presidential candidate of the Democratic Party in an electronic vote held in early August. Next week, the Democratic Party will hold a four-day convention in Chicago to celebrate Harris' candidacy.

In recent national polls, Harris, who would be the first woman, African American, and Asian American to hold the highest US office, has slightly overtaken Republican Trump.

