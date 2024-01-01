Police - Two suspects arrested after attempted theft

Two men have been arrested after an attempted theft from an ATM at a bank branch in Berlin-Marienfelde. A third suspect is said to have fled unidentified, the police announced on Monday. Residents called the police early Monday morning because two men were tampering with the door of a bank branch and then fled. After a short pursuit, the officers caught the men, aged 47 and 49, and arrested them.

According to the police, they had burglary tools with them. According to witnesses, a third suspect is said to have been in the vicinity of the bank branch. At the branch, the police reportedly discovered that the suspects had forced open an ATM and prepared to detonate it. Further investigations are ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de