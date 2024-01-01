Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbank branchATMcriminalityberlintheftpolicemen

Two suspects arrested after attempted theft

Two men have been arrested after an attempted theft from an ATM at a bank branch in Berlin-Marienfelde. A third suspect is said to have fled unidentified, the police announced on Monday. Residents called the police early Monday morning because two men were tampering with the door of a bank...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police - Two suspects arrested after attempted theft

Two men have been arrested after an attempted theft from an ATM at a bank branch in Berlin-Marienfelde. A third suspect is said to have fled unidentified, the police announced on Monday. Residents called the police early Monday morning because two men were tampering with the door of a bank branch and then fled. After a short pursuit, the officers caught the men, aged 47 and 49, and arrested them.

According to the police, they had burglary tools with them. According to witnesses, a third suspect is said to have been in the vicinity of the bank branch. At the branch, the police reportedly discovered that the suspects had forced open an ATM and prepared to detonate it. Further investigations are ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest