Storm - Two storm deaths in Australia

At least two people have died in severe storms in eastern Australia. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, a 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during a storm, according to local media reports from the Queensland state police.

Five people are also missing in the region, including a nine-year-old girl who was swept away by the water. In the town of Caringal, east of Melbourne in the state of Victoria, a man was fatally injured by a falling branch.

Around 120,000 households without electricity

The storm also caused a boat with ten occupants to capsize off the coast of Brisbane, according to reports. Eight could have been rescued, two are still missing. In Queensland, around 120,000 households were also without electricity due to storm damage to power lines, the local utility reported. The Australian Weather Service has been warning for days of heavy rain and thunderstorms on almost the entire east coast. At Christmas, heavy rain caused flash floods in the metropolis of Sydney, leaving streets and buildings under water. Elsewhere it hailed. The storms are expected to subside on Wednesday.

The west of the huge continent, on the other hand, is being hit by drought and bushfires. Southeast of the metropolis of Perth, a member of the volunteer fire department was reported to have died during an operation. The young man fell from a fire engine on Tuesday for reasons as yet unexplained. Several fires are active in the state of Western Australia, of which Perth is the capital. Large parts of the state recently experienced an unusual heatwave for the time of year with record temperatures.

Australia is particularly affected by climate change. A report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in February 2022 assumes that the country will be hit even more frequently by devastating natural events in the future.

