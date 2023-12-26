Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsWiesbadencarhessevehiclerhine-mainaccidentschristmas dayaccidenttraffichead-on collisionpolice

Two seriously injured in head-on collision

Two people have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Wiesbaden. On the evening of Christmas Day, a 68-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane on a country road in the Delkenheim district for an unexplained reason on a right-hand bend, police said on Tuesday....

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
An ambulance is on duty with a blue light. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance is on duty with a blue light. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accidents - Two seriously injured in head-on collision

Two people have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Wiesbaden. On the evening of Christmas Day, a 68-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane on a country road in the Delkenheim district for an unexplained reason on a right-hand bend, police said on Tuesday. There, his vehicle crashed head-on into the car of a 26-year-old man.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Blood was taken from the man suspected of causing the accident because he may have been under the influence of alcohol. Due to the accident, the L3028 was fully closed in both directions until the morning of Boxing Day.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public