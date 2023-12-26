Accidents - Two seriously injured in head-on collision

Two people have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Wiesbaden. On the evening of Christmas Day, a 68-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane on a country road in the Delkenheim district for an unexplained reason on a right-hand bend, police said on Tuesday. There, his vehicle crashed head-on into the car of a 26-year-old man.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Blood was taken from the man suspected of causing the accident because he may have been under the influence of alcohol. Due to the accident, the L3028 was fully closed in both directions until the morning of Boxing Day.

