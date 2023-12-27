Traffic - Two seriously injured in accident on A20 freeway

Two people were seriously injured in an accident on the A20 highway between the Pasewalk Süd and Prenzlau Ost junctions on Wednesday. According to initial investigations, a 62-year-old man hit the rear of a truck in front of him with his car, police said. The small car then left the road on the right, overturned and came to rest in a bush in the opposite direction to the direction of travel.

The 62-year-old man and his 56-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident. The man was reportedly flown by rescue helicopter to Eberswalde Hospital and the woman was taken to Pasewalk Hospital. According to the police, the car was damaged to the tune of around 8,000 euros. The trailer of the truck was also damaged. The 36-year-old truck driver was not injured in the accident. The highway was closed for two hours in the direction of Lübeck due to the accident. It was not yet clear why the 62-year-old hit the truck.

Police statement

