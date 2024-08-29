- Two protection officers encounter assault at refugee housing facility.

Three individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly attacking and harming two staff members from a security service at an asylum seeker housing complex in Ansbach. The incident took place on a Wednesday, as per authorities, when the staff served a deportation notice to a 23-year-old resident. The report suggests that the 23-year-old, along with a 29-year-old resident and an unknown person, retaliated against the staff members by physically assaulting them. Luckily, both victims were able to flee the premises.

Following the assault, it's reported that the trio went on to vandalize the security service office within the accommodation. The two injured individuals were treated at a nearby clinic on an outpatient basis. Initially, the extent of their injuries and the damage caused to the office were unclear, according to the police. As per a police spokesperson, the suspects allegedly wrecked a laptop, shattered glass windows, and damaged a door.

Investigations are currently being carried out against the trio for charges of inflicting serious bodily harm and property damage.

The police are now involved in investigating the vandalism at the security service office and the alleged assault on the staff members. After the incident, additional police officers were stationed at the asylum seeker housing complex to ensure the safety of the residents and staff.

