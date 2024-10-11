Two prominent figures associated with "Let's Dance" have departed.

This year, "Let's Dance" is once again taking the stage for a tour, much to the excitement of its viewers. Fans will have the opportunity to witness their favorite celebrities and professional dancers in action, shaking their groove things together. Unfortunately, two popular celebs from the recent season have had their dance dreams dashed due to health issues.

Influencer and world explorer Ann-Kathrin Bendixen and actor-singer Mark Keller had both been eagerly anticipating the tour. Unfortunately, injuries have forced them to bow out. RTL assures fans that more star-studded names will be joining the lineup.

Ann-Kathrin, who with her dance partner Valentin Lusin managed a commendable fourth place in the previous season, had been soaking up the sun in Vietnam with friend and "Let's Dance" champion Gabriel Kelly when she suffered a severe knee injury in a motorcycle accident. With a heavy brace, she won't be able to perform at a professional level, leading to her withdrawal. "I'm heartsick," she said in a video message, "It was going to be an amazing and unforgettable experience for me."

On the downside, Mark Keller and his dance partner Kathrin Menzinger also have some unfortunate news. The 59-year-old star, who placed sixth in "Let's Dance" this year, has been grappling with leg pain since his stint on the show. After his "Magic Moment" performance with Menzinger, he hobbled off the stage. "My Achilles tendon has a slight tear and could rupture completely," he later explained. He thanked Menzinger for her "stunning choreography and helping me fulfill a childhood dream." Sadly, he too won't be able to join the tour.

However, there's still plenty to look forward to at the "Let's Dance" tour. Alongside Jana Wosnitza, Detlef Soost, and Gabriel Kelly, fans will also catch more of singer Lina Larissa Strahl. Former "Bachelorette" Sharon Battiste and 2022 "Let's Dance" champion René Casselly will also be part of the tour. The dance tour kicks off on October 29 in Riesa and wraps up on November 28 in Zurich with 23 dates in total.

Despite their setbacks, Ann-Kathrin and Mark can still find joy in ♪ Let's dance ♪, as they reminisce about their past performances. The tour will undoubtedly be filled with energetic performances from the remaining stars.

