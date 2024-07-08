Skip to content
Two perpetrators caught after shooting at gas station in Constance

After the shootings at a gas station in Konstanz, two suspects in their thirties and twenties have been apprehended in Switzerland by the police. They are suspected of shooting at a group of people on Sunday and seriously injuring a man. The police announced that the extradition of the suspects, aged 34 and 20, to Germany was requested. The suspects are currently in custody in Switzerland. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday morning around 5:30 am, in Konstanz, a rolling vehicle is said to have fired several shots. The target was reportedly a small group of people. One of the shots hit a 37-year-old man. He sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The perpetrators - the roller vehicle driver and his accomplice - then continued their journey and managed to escape initially. The arrest of the two men took place several hours later in the Canton of Thurgau in Switzerland. The background of the crime and further details were initially unknown.

