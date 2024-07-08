Crime - Two perpetrators caught after shooting at gas station in Constance

After the shootings at a gas station in Konstanz, two suspects in their thirties and twenties have been apprehended by the police in Switzerland. They are suspected of shooting at a group of people on Sunday and seriously injuring a man. The police announced that the extradition of the suspects, aged 34 and 20, to Germany has been requested. The suspects are currently in custody in Switzerland. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday morning around 5:30 am, in Konstanz, a rolling vehicle is said to have fired several shots. The target was reportedly a small group of people. One of the shots hit a 37-year-old man. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The perpetrators - the roller vehicle driver and his accomplice - then fled the scene. The arrest of the two men took place several hours later in the Canton of Thurgau in Switzerland. The background of the crime and further details were initially unknown.

The suspects, both from Germany, are believed to have originated from the region of Baden-Württemberg. The incident occurred at a petrol station, specifically in the city of Konstanz. The group of people who were targeted on that fateful Sunday morning included both locals and tourists, attracted by the city's scenic charm in Switzerland. The police in Germany are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation in collaboration with their Swiss counterparts.

