Emergency operation - Two people seriously injured in an accident in the Zollernalb district

In a head-on collision between two cars near Dotternhausen(Zollernalb district), a female driver and a male driver were seriously injured on the 7132 district road. According to the police in Reutlingen, a 45-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane on Monday and crashed head-on into the car of a 29-year-old woman.

The woman was seriously injured and flown to a hospital in a rescue helicopter. The 45-year-old was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. It is suspected that he was under the considerable influence of alcohol - a blood sample was taken and his driver's license was confiscated.

