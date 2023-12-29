Skip to content
Two people seriously injured in a rear-end collision on the A9

A 13-year-old and an 18-year-old were seriously injured in a rear-end collision on the A9 towards Munich near Schkeuditz (district of North Saxony). An 18-year-old also suffered minor injuries, as the police reported on Friday. A 57-year-old driver initially braked for traffic on Thursday...

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A 13-year-old and an 18-year-old were seriously injured in a rear-end collision on the A9 towards Munich near Schkeuditz(district of North Saxony). An 18-year-old also suffered minor injuries, as the police reported on Friday. A 57-year-old driver initially braked for traffic on Thursday afternoon. A 47-year-old man driving behind him was unable to stop his car in time and hit the car in front. Three of the five occupants of the car that was rear-ended were injured. Rescue workers took the two seriously injured people to hospital for inpatient treatment. The 18-year-old was treated as an outpatient.

According to the police, the damage to property is estimated at around 15,000 euros. The 47-year-old driver is reportedly being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

