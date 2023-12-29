Accidents - Two people killed by avalanche on Mont Blanc

Two people have been killed by an avalanche at the foot of Mont Blanc. A total of eight people were affected by the accident on Thursday afternoon in the French Alps, according to the Haute-Savoie prefecture. One person was slightly injured, the others remained unharmed.

According to media reports, the skiers were skiing off-piste near the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski resort. The avalanche reportedly broke loose at around 2300 meters. Mont Blanc (also spelled Mont Blanc, Monte Bianco in Italian, White Mountain in German) is the highest mountain in the Alps.

