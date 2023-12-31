District of Anhalt-Bitterfeld - Two people injured in fire in Anhalt-Bitterfeld

Two people have been injured in a fire in a residential building in the town of Südliches Anhalt ( Anhalt-Bitterfeld district). The fire department found a 66-year-old female resident seriously injured outside the house during the fire on Saturday, as the police announced on Sunday. She was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. Her 63-year-old husband was also taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Officials did not provide any information about the severity of the injuries. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de