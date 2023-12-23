Traffic - Two people injured in an accident in Wiesbaden

Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving four vehicles in Wiesbaden early on Friday evening. A 42-year-old man wanted to turn right at the last moment when crossing a junction in the Mainz-Kastel district, according to police reports on Saturday. He drove over a traffic island at excessive speed and crashed head-on into a car waiting at the traffic lights.

The passenger in the car was injured. Two other vehicles were damaged by the force. One of their drivers also suffered injuries, according to the report.

According to the police, the person responsible for the accident was under the influence of alcohol and was provisionally arrested. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of 1.78 per mille.

