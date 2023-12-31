Skip to content
Two people in hospital after explosion in Stuttgart

It could have ended badly: Two people were injured in an explosion in an apartment building in Stuttgart on New Year's Eve - fortunately only slightly. What exactly happened there is still unclear.

1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
There was an explosion on the top floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart on Sunday afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Six other people who were in the building during the explosion were also examined by the emergency services.

There was no fire after the explosion. Nevertheless, the affected apartment is no longer habitable. A structural engineer arrived at midday to check the safety of the entire building. There was initially no information on the possible cause of the explosion. Numerous police and firefighters were on the scene after the incident.

