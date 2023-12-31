Fire department operation - Two people in hospital after explosion in Stuttgart

There was an explosion on the top floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart on Sunday afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Six other people who were in the building during the explosion were also examined by the emergency services.

There was no fire after the explosion. Nevertheless, the affected apartment is no longer habitable. A structural engineer arrived at midday to check the safety of the entire building. There was initially no information on the possible cause of the explosion. Numerous police and firefighters were on the scene after the incident.

