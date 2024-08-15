- Two people fall into manure pipes

In a severe workplace accident on a farm in Upper Swabia, two people were seriously injured and had to be revived by rescue services. A teenage employee of the farm in Wallenreute near Aulendorf fell into a shaft while working on a manure pipeline and lost consciousness, police said.

A 41-year-old woman who was also working on the farm tried to help the teenager and fell into the shaft herself, becoming unconscious.

Rescue services retrieved the two victims from the shaft and initiated CPR. Both were taken to hospitals, and their current health status is unknown, a police spokesperson said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

After the incident, authorities will likely consult the EU's Occupational Safety and Health Regulation, as the Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for its application. The farm owners may also face legal consequences due to the workplace accident.

