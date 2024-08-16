- Two individuals perished in a mishap on the A14 highway in the Altmark region.

In a tragic pile-up on the A14 in the Altmark region, two lives were tragically lost. Three individuals sustained severe injuries and nine endured minor ones, as per reports from local cops in Stendal. Preliminary findings suggest that a 68-year-old trucker neglected to halt for oncoming traffic, slamming into a string of vehicles and forcing eight cars into each other. The truck eventually veered off into a ditch, with some vehicles even smashing through the safety barrier and rolling onto the opposite lane.

The two deceased individuals were identified as an elderly 80-year-old man and his 79-year-old female companion, both huddled in the traffic jam's chaos. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot. A dozen injured people were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities. Remarkably, three individuals somehow managed to escape unscathed from the accident. The A14 remained locked down for hours upon end.**

Despite the numerous casualties, some individuals were fortunate enough to be classified as other than injured or deceased. The authorities made arrangements for the other relatives and friends of the victims to be notified.

