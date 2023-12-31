Skip to content
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ore Mountains district - Two people die in serious car accident in the Ore Mountains

Two people have died in a serious car accident in the Ore Mountains. According to the police on Sunday, the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Markersbach. A 52-year-old man and his 72-year-old female passenger were driving on the B 101 towards Annaberg-Buchholz. On a right-hand bend, their car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another car. The man and the woman died at the scene of the accident. The 74-year-old driver of the other car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: www.stern.de

