Two people die in head-on collision

Two people have been killed in a head-on collision near Soest. A 33-year-old was driving drunk on a country road on New Year's Day and drove his car into oncoming traffic. He crashed head-on into a small car in which an 89-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were sitting. Both were so seriously injured that they died at the scene of the accident, the police announced on Tuesday. The person who caused the accident initially fled on foot despite his injuries. However, when the police searched for him with a large contingent and a helicopter, he turned himself in.

