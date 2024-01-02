Emergencies - Two people die in car accident in Oder-Spree district

Two people died in a car accident in Briesen (Mark) in the Oder-Spree district on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a 28-year-old man and his 32-year-old passenger had been driving their car on country road 184. Between Alt Madlitz and Wilmersdorf, he reportedly collided with another car at an intersection. The two occupants, a 76-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, died at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, a rapid drug test carried out on the 28-year-old showed a positive result for cocaine. In addition, the man was still on probation - his driver's license was revoked. He and his passenger were not injured. The police are investigating how the accident occurred. An expert commissioned by the public prosecutor's office was also on site.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de