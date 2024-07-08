Two people die in accident in Bavaria

In Bavaria, a 49-year-old man loses control of his vehicle on the Staatsstraße 2112 from Pfarrkirchen to Arnstorf, swerves onto the oncoming lane, and collides with an oncoming car. The man and his 14-year-old son were seriously injured, while the occupants of the other car did not survive. The police are investigating.

According to the Niederbayern Police Presidium in Straubing, two people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two cars in Bavaria. A 49-year-old man overtook another vehicle on the Staatsstraße 2112 on a Sunday afternoon. For reasons yet to be determined, he lost control of his car, veered onto the oncoming lane, and collided with a car coming in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles were thrown into adjacent fields in the community of Dietersburg and remained there. The 49-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were reportedly extracted from their vehicle by first responders. The severely injured pair were transported to specialist clinics by rescue helicopters. The other car's occupants, a 78-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained total damage, with one vehicle catching fire at the crash site and being extinguished by the fire department. The total damage is estimated to be around 20,000 Euro according to initial estimates. The cause of the accident was still unclear, and investigations were ongoing.

At the request of the prosecutor, an expert was called in. The affected section of the Staatsstraße was closed completely for several hours in the evening, and a detour was set up. Approximately 70 emergency response personnel from the police, fire department, and rescue services were on site.

The tragic traffic accident occurred in the scenic Bavarian region. This incident sadly resulted in the deaths of two international tourists, a 78-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife, who were visiting Bavaria.

