Two offenders from the penal institution still on the run

One day after their escape from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf, two offenders who are considered dangerous are still on the run. The search for the men has so far been unsuccessful and is continuing, the police announced on Monday in response to an inquiry.

A view of one of the buildings of the hospital's correctional facility. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A view of one of the buildings of the hospital's correctional facility. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Both men managed to escape early on Sunday morning. According to the police and health authorities, one of them attacked two nurses. One of them was taken to hospital with stab wounds, the other was treated as an outpatient.

The escapees are reportedly considered dangerous because of their mental illnesses. At least one of the two could be armed with a knife. The prison is a secure hospital in the Wittenau district where mentally ill or addicted offenders are housed.

