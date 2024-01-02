Ski jumping - Two-Nights-Tour: A lot of work for ski jumping federations

This was not yet the big bid that the female ski jumpers had hoped for on their way to the long-awaited Four Hills Tournament. Rather sparsely filled stands in the huge stadiums and an event that receives little media attention compared to the men's original: Despite widespread TV coverage on ARD, ZDF and Eurosport, the premiere of the Two Nights Tour has left questions with a view to the future.

Some of them are: Do two stations really help instead of four - or does the original also need to be for the women? Does it make sense to have the stations cross over with the men? And: What will happen with a possible four-hill tour for women?

A lot depends on the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) and in turn on the floodlights in Innsbruck, which have been announced for 2026. The ÖSV has already said that it would like to hold the events in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen together if the worst comes to the worst - and not swapped, as has now been seen in Germany.

The problems are obvious. When the ski jumping entourage (fans and journalists) travels with the men, there is less going on for the women at the other venue. 3500 fans in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and 3000 fans at the New Year's ski jumping event in Oberstdorf are evidence of a rather weak public response. The organizers had expected a much stronger box office.

The women are happy to have competitions in the big stadiums at all around the turn of the year. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, who won in Oberstdorf on Monday, said: "Thanks to the Germans, for once. It almost hurts a bit, but it has to be said. Thank you for doing this, from a global perspective for women 's ski jumping." It is hoped that Austria will follow suit. A schedule has not yet been published.

