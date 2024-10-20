Two navy pilots, reported as missing, officially declared deceased following an aircraft accident in the state of Washington.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the tragic demise of two cherished members of our squadron," stated Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, leading the Electronic Attack Squadron 130, commonly known as the "Zappers." Our primary focus at present is to provide support to the families of our lost aviators, and safeguard the welfare of our sailors and the Growler community. We are deeply appreciative of the collective efforts in safely retrieving the deceased individuals.

The fatal accident involved an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, which occurred during a training mission on Tuesday. The Navy, Army Special Forces soldiers, and local law enforcement have been diligently searching for the crew members since the crash.

The wreckage was discovered on Thursday, two days following the incident. The search-and-rescue teams were unable to reach the site until Friday. The Navy disclosed last week that the site was situated at roughly 6,000 feet, in a remote, steep, and heavily wooded area.

As of Sunday, personnel continue to be on-site, carrying out the extensive search for debris, and planning the long-term salvage and recovery operation.

Regrettably, the identities of the two crew members have not been disclosed yet. The reasons behind last week's crash continue to be under investigation.

An EA-18G Growler serves as an electronic warfare aircraft, being a variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The unit to which this Growler belonged concluded a deployment in the Middle East aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower this summer. According to a news release issued previously, the squadron achieved the first-ever air-to-air kill by a VAQ squadron in Navy history during the deployment.

