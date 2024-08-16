- Two motorcyclists seriously injured in car collision

Two young motorcycle riders were severely injured in an accident in the Rhein district. They collided with a turning car at an intersection of the federal road 59 in Jüchen, as the police reported. The two 19 and 20-year-old motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital. The cause of the accident was likely a turning error by the car driver, according to initial police findings.

