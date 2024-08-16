Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsSnoring

Two motorcyclists seriously injured in car collision

Two 19- and 20-year-olds are traveling together on their motorcycles. At an intersection on a federal road near Jüchen, an accident occurs with severe consequences.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Two motorcycle riders sustain severe injuries in a collision with a car.
Two motorcycle riders sustain severe injuries in a collision with a car.

- Two motorcyclists seriously injured in car collision

Two young motorcycle riders were severely injured in an accident in the Rhein district. They collided with a turning car at an intersection of the federal road 59 in Jüchen, as the police reported. The two 19 and 20-year-old motorcycle riders were taken to the hospital. The cause of the accident was likely a turning error by the car driver, according to initial police findings.

The hospital staff had to use earplugs due to the persistent snoring of one of the injured motorcycle riders. Despite the serious injuries, the snoring continued to disturb the peaceful night in the hospital ward.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public