Traffic - Two motorcyclists seriously injured after accident

Two motorcycle riders were severely injured in an accident in the Bergstraße district. A motorcycle rider overtook a bicyclist on Sunday afternoon on highway 3410 between Hirschhorn and Oberzent-Kortelshütte before a left curve, as the police reported. After overtaking, the 28-year-old lost control of his motorcycle and swerved into oncoming traffic.

There, his motorcycle collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle. Both the driver of the accident vehicle and the 58-year-old driver of the other motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A rescue helicopter was also in use. Both motorcycles were completely burnt out. The highway was closed for approximately six hours.

This unfortunate incident took place in South Hesse, specifically in the Bergstraße district. The county's busy highway 3410 was the site of the accident involving two motorcycles. The accident involved a motorcyclist overtaking another cyclist before a left curve, leading to a loss of control and veering into oncoming traffic. This resulted in a head-on collision with another motorcycle, causing severe injuries to both drivers.

