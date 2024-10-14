Two more individuals apprehended for their involvement in the Michigan homicide, allegedly committed by two alleged utility workers impersonators.

On Monday afternoon, the second suspect was apprehended peacefully, as per a Reddit post from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The authorities spotted him in Plymouth Township and initiated a traffic stop, the post detailed. Plymouth Township is situated about 45 miles from Rochester Hills, where the crime occurred.

The primary suspect, Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, was apprehended in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Saturday. He is accused of felony murder and unlawful imprisonment. Hernandez is currently detained in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Department has announced plans to transport him to Michigan.

CNN is attempting to establish if the suspects have legal counsel.

An affidavit hints that Hernandez was responsible for the homicide "during the commission or attempted commission of a robbery."

The duo allegedly visited the Rochester Hills residence shared by Hussein Murray, 72, and his spouse, on both Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the homeowners denied entry to the impostors claiming to be DTE workers investigating a gas leak. However, on Friday, Murray "signed a document supposedly from DTE and escorted the suspect to the basement," according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office's Sunday press release.

Subsequently, the two suspects returned upstairs, inquiring about the location of the money and jewelry, the release stated. They bound Mrs. Murray's wrists and ankles with duct tape, struck her face, and took her phone and watch before departing in a truck donned with a DTE sign, as per the release.

Mrs. Murray was able to dial 911 and informed authorities she feared her husband might have been kidnapped, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

Murray's corpse was discovered in the basement, with his wrists and ankles tied with duct tape, the prosecuting attorney's office disclosed.

Due to the severe nature of the injuries, it was unclear initially if Murray had been shot or beaten to death, the sheriff's office reported.

Murray's passing was declared a homicide on Saturday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner, according to the sheriff's department. Mrs. Murray was hospitalized post-incident and has since been discharged, the sheriff added.

The sheriff's office released a doorbell camera video on Friday, featuring one of the suspects wearing a respirator mask and claiming to be a DTE Energy employee searching for gas leaks.

"Our sympathies go out to the victims of this heinous and unfortunate event, and we hope the culprits are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," DTE Energy stated in a statement. "Prior to DTE conducting a routine visit to your home, we will make every effort to contact you in advance, either through a call from our call center or via email or text message."

CNN's Jean Casarez contributed to this report.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department expressed concern about the safety of Mr. Murray, mentioning the fear of his potential kidnapping after Mrs. Murray's call.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is working closely with their counterparts in Louisiana to coordinate the transfer of Hernandez once his legal proceedings in Louisiana are complete.

