Christmas market - Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of the famous German Christmas market, the organizers drew a preliminary positive balance - despite six shorter days. "The Striezelmarkt is inspiring", said Jan Pratzka, Mayor of Economics. The number of visitors had been high and steady right from the start, even during the week. The number of tourists has also increased.

With over 140,000 liters of mulled wine, almost a fifth more was served than in the previous year. By the last day on Sunday, around 720,000 Striezelmarkt cups had been cleaned, it said. Around 79,000 deposit cups were sold as souvenirs or gifts - 23,000 more than in 2022. 20,000 more Striezel coins were also sold - around 67,000.

Since the end of November and until Christmas Eve, there have been more than 200 decorated stalls selling their wares at Germany's oldest Christmas market. The program includes 179 events, including performances by miners' orchestras, trombone choirs and puppet shows.

The Striezelwache recorded 19 criminal offenses or attempts up to Friday, including the theft of purses and bags and the distribution of counterfeit money. Four administrative offenses involving drones over the area were also recorded, and paramedics provided first aid 104 times. In addition, 100 lost property items were handed in, including a wedding ring, a reflex camera and a bag with three laptops.

The 590th Dresden Striezelmarkt is scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 24, 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de