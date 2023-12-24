Crime - Two men manage to escape from Berlin's penal institution

Two men have managed to escape from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The incident took place in the early morning in the Wittenau district, the police said.

A search is now underway for the escapees. No further details were initially given. According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", the men are said to have threatened security staff and are considered dangerous. The prison for mentally ill offenders is a secure hospital where mentally ill or addicted offenders are housed.

There are currently several cases of escaped offenders: On 14 December, an inmate at Mannheim Prison used a doctor's visit to the hospital in the neighboring city of Ludwigshafen to escape. On October 30, a prisoner from Bruchsal Prison escaped during a supervised excursion to a quarry pond in Germersheim, using a tool to break his ankle cuff. He is also still on the run.

A convicted offender who did not return to his ward on December 11 in Viersen, North Rhine-Westphalia, after an unaccompanied exit within the grounds of a psychiatric clinic, turned himself in to a police station in Rhineland-Palatinate a few days later.

Source: www.stern.de