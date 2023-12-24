Skip to content
Two men manage to escape from Berlin's penal institution

Two men have managed to escape from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The incident took place early on Sunday morning in the Wittenau district, police said. A search is now underway for the escapees. No further details were initially given. According to a report in the newspaper...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Two men have managed to escape from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The incident took place early on Sunday morning in the Wittenau district, police said. A search is now underway for the escapees. No further details were initially given. According to a report in the newspaper "B.Z.", the men are said to have threatened security staff and are considered dangerous. The "Maßregelvollzug" is a secure hospital in which mentally ill or addicted offenders are housed.

Source: www.stern.de

