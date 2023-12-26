Manhunt - Two men flee from a penal institution: still no trace

Two mentally ill criminals who are considered dangerous are still on the run two days after escaping from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The search for the two men has so far been unsuccessful and will continue, a spokeswoman for the Berlin police said on Tuesday in response to an inquiry.

The two men had escaped from a psychiatric hospital in north-west Berlin early on Christmas Eve. According to the Berlin Health Administration, which is responsible for the prison system, a 34-year-old inmate first called a 45-year-old nurse to him at around 3.30 am under a pretext and then hit her with a frying pan.

A 53-year-old colleague of the woman is said to have rushed to her aid and was then attacked by the man with a knife. According to dpa information, she suffered injuries to her neck. The suspected attacker and another inmate then fled from the prison grounds. Alerted police took up the search for the fugitives. The medical management of the hospital for the penal institution classifies the two men as dangerous due to their mental illness.

The psychiatric hospital is a secure hospital in the Wittenau district where mentally ill and addicted offenders are housed.

It was only last week that Berlin's psychiatric hospital made headlines: on Wednesday night, unknown persons attempted to free a member of a well-known clan of Arab origin from another psychiatric hospital in the Buch district. However, according to the health authorities, the plan failed because security guards noticed the break-in and intervened. The strangers fled.

Joint statement from the police and the health authorities

