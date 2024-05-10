Two men face charges in relation to the deadly shooting of a 12-month-old child in New York.

A one-year-old baby, named Davell Gardner, was murdered on the sidewalk outside Brooklyn's Raymond Bush Playground in July 2020.

Just months later, in April 2021, Dashawn Austin, 25, and Akeem Artis, 24, were detained and charged in this case. These two men belong to a street gang known as the Hoolies, and the murder was retaliatory in nature and related to gang conflicts, as per the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

Artis was the driver of a vehicle in which Austin and a third, unidentified shooter got out and then reportedly began firing into a group of people gathered for a barbecue on July 12, 2020, the indictment states. Five people were injured, including the infant. All the injured individuals were innocent bystanders and survived.

Both of these men are accused of being part of a group of 18 gang members charged with 63 counts of gang activity, including several counts of murder and weapons charges.

CNN is in the process of verifying the legal representation for the suspects.

Since May 2018, the Hoolies gang members have allegedly been involved in four murders and eight non-fatal shootings that affected a total of nine individuals, according to the announcement from Gonzalez's office. Seven out of the 13 victims had no connection to the gang, making them innocent targets.

"It's heartbreaking that senseless gang violence, as we allege in this case, has taken and traumatized so many lives, including those of innocent people like the bright and beloved Davell Gardner – a baby boy with a promising future ahead of him," Gonzalez commented.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea asserted that the accused gang members were disregarding the safety of innocent people.

"This violence needs to cease. Investigations like these are stronger when NYPD detectives and Assistant District Attorneys work collaboratively from the outset," Shea added.

Mirna Alsharif and Pervaiz Shallwani of CNN contributed to this report.

