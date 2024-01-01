Traffic - Two major rail line closures at the start of the year

Two busy railroad lines in Hesse will be closed for weeks at the beginning of the new year. Nothing will be possible between Frankfurt and Mannheim from 11 p.m. on January 1, 2024 until 4 a.m. on January 22. The reason for this is preparatory work on the section known as the Riedbahn for a large-scale renovation in the second half of 2024. The consequences will be felt in three federal states, including Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

From January 2 to February 18, a section of the Main-Weser-Bahn will also be closed - for the last time after years of construction work for the new tracks of the S6 between Frankfurt West and Bad Vilbel. Trains will be diverted or canceled, replacement buses will be on the way. The railroad line has been extended to four tracks since 2017, two of which will only be used by commuter trains in future. The closure also has consequences for long-distance traffic, with most trains on the ICE line Karlsruhe-Frankfurt-Kassel-Hamburg-Stralsund stopping at Frankfurt Südbahnhof instead of Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof.

The closure of the Riedbahn affects long-distance, regional and freight services. Extensive replacement services are planned for regional and suburban trains with a total of 150 buses and around 1000 journeys per day. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance passengers must be prepared for delays of around 30 minutes, and the usual stops in the region will be canceled. Regional services will be thinned out on the alternative routes.

Deutsche Bahn explains that all changes are included in the information systems. The company has also compiled detailed information on several websites.

Source: www.stern.de