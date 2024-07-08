Jackpot - Two lottery prizes go to Rhineland-Palatinate

In Rhineland-Palatinate, two Lotto players secured winnings over together more than one million Euros. According to Lotto Rhineland-Palatinate's announcement on Monday in Koblenz, an unknown tipper from the Eifel region won over 500,000 Euros in Eurojackpot. They hit the jackpot with five correct numbers and the Euro number. The unknown person spent 48.75 Euros on the bet. The lucky person must report to Lotto Rhineland-Palatinate to claim the win. According to the information, a player from the Landkreis Alzey-Worms can enjoy a win of nearly double, around one million Euros. They won exactly 977,777 Euros with the Yes cross in game 77 online. They will receive the winnings directly into their account.

In an exciting turn of events, the player from the Landkreis Alzey-Worms in Rhineland-Palatinate became the second Lotto player in the region to hit a jackpot this month, securing a win of almost one million Euros. Their winnings of 977,777 Euros make this a significant games of chance victory, adding to the excitement of the Rhineland-Palatinate lottery scene, which was already buzzing after the Eurojackpot win in Koblenz worth over 500,000 Euros.

Read also: