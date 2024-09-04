Two lives lost in assault on Lviv

In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, at least two lives have been claimed in Russian airstrikes (as per entries 06:17 and 05:29). A total of nineteen individuals have been injured, according to the Lviv region's governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Additional Aid for Agricultural Sector and Mine ClearanceThe Ukraine is seeking further aid in revitalizing its agricultural sector and detecting and removing mines. This information comes from the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post," citing a reply from the German government to a Union inquiry, which is accessible to the newspaper. The focus is on a funding program for agricultural areas close to the front line. "The German government is considering potential support," the newspaper states. For instance, a bonus for personnel's safety might need to be provided. The Ukraine has also requested an extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded program for generator delivery, and assistance in mining clearance in areas near the front line, as per the German government. The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is already involved in a project for mine detection and clearance in various locations.

06:17 Lviv: Fire Erupts Following Russian Shahed Drone AssaultA fire has erupted close to the main railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, following Russian airstrikes (as reported in entry 05:29). This information was shared by Maksym Kosyzkyj, the governor of the Lviv region, via Telegram. Additionally, two school buildings were damaged, several windows were broken, and shards of glass were scattered on the streets. Kosyzkyj reports that multiple Shahed drones were utilized in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services are on site, and the affected schools remain closed, according to Lviv's mayor, Andrij Sadowyj, via Telegram. At least six people, including a ten-year-old boy, have been harmed. Despite its position far from the eastern frontline, Lviv has been targeted numerous times since the war's start.

05:29 Kyiv Witnesses Second wave of Russian AirstrikesKyiv is undergoing a second round of Russian airstrikes. Emergency services are operational. Witnesses report multiple explosions on Kyiv's outskirts, which hint at the use of air defense systems. Concurrently, the army announces a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air defense, according to the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland activates its and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to ensure airspace security in response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities, as announced by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Promises Ukraine New Air Defense SystemsFollowing the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, U.S. President Biden has pledged to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine. "I vehemently condemn this brutal attack," Biden stated. Washington continues to help Kyiv militarily, "including supplying air defense systems and capabilities essential for protecting Ukraine's borders." Zelenskyy renewed his demand on the Western allies to swiftly supply Ukraine with new air defense systems and to allow the use of delivered long-range weapons for attacks on Russian territory after the attack, in which at least 51 lives were lost.

02:52 Another Drone Attack on KyivRussia has launched another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are attempting to counter the attacks in Kyiv's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. No information is available yet regarding the number of drones used and potential damage. This nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian airstrikes on Kyiv that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelensky: Wants to Maintain Control over Kursk RegionUkraine seeks to keep occupied territories in Russia's Kursk region until Russian leader Putin agrees to negotiate, President Zelensky says during an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of these regions is a significant part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelensky adds. Generally, Ukraine does not require Russian land. Zelensky does not specify whether the conquest of more Russian territory is under consideration. The Kursk operation was kept highly confidential, even U.S. President Biden was not informed about it.

00:47 Ukrainian Ministers Resign in Anticipation of Cabinet OverhaulFour ministers, including Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, have resigned before an expected Ukrainian cabinet reshuffle. It is yet unclear if the four ministers will assume other high-ranking positions. "As promised, a major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, who is considered a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

11:16 Post Rocket Assault on Poltava: Zelensky Advocates for Deployment of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the lethal Russian missile strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr advocates for authorization to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks would be rendered ineffective if we could annihilate the launch pads of the aggressors where they are situated, along with the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky discloses in his daily video message. According to his disclosures, the death toll in Poltava has escalated to 51, and the injured count has reached 271. More individuals are still buried under the debris.

20:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relieves Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as per a decree on the president's website. Meanwhile, the chairman of the parliament announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who is serving as deputy prime minister and the minister for European integration of Ukraine. Previously, several other ministers had resigned. President Volodymyr Zelensky justifies the changes, stating that it's to fortify the government. "The autumn will be pivotal. Our state institutions must be structured in a manner that permits Ukraine to attain all the outcomes it necessitates."

19:42 ntv-Journalist in Poltava: "Residents described a highly alarming moment"Ukraine witnesses one of the most intense air raids during the war. Numerous casualties are reported, and hundreds are injured. ntv-reporter Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and describes a "highly tense atmosphere" and how the locals experienced the missile attack.

19:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office implicates Russian soldiers in the murder of more POWs. Investigations have been initiated into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region, the agency reveals on its Telegram channel. As per available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them onto the ground face-down and shot them in the back instantly afterwards," the agency informs, citing videos circulating online.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to escalate with civilian areas in Lviv being targeted, as evidenced by the 2 lives lost and 19 injured due to Russian airstrikes as reported by Maksym Kosyzkyj. In response to these attacks, Ukraine is seeking further aid from Germany to help revitalize its agricultural sector and clear mines near the front line.

Despite Russia's denials, the Ukraine continues to accuse Russian forces of executing prisoners of war, as seen in the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region, where they were shot in the back while surrendering.

