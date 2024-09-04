- Two lethal road incidents occur in the eastern administrative district.

In the Ostalb district, two unfortunate incidents claimed lives on a busy Wednesday: On the B29, just skirting Aalen, a 25-year-old driver met his demise when his vehicle crashed into a truck, as per police reports. In Bopfingen-Itzlingen, a 62-year-old cyclist failed to notice an approaching motorcyclist with the right of way while crossing the road.

The motorcyclist was cruising on the state road, making his way from Kerkingen towards Dirgenheim. In a disastrous turn of events, the cyclist collided with the motorcyclist at the intersection, according to reports. The unhelmeted 62-year-old Cyclist lost balance and hit his head on the curb, leading to fatal injuries. The motorcyclist too, suffered minor bruises as a result of the collision.

The driver who met an untimely end in Aalen veered off his lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming small truck reporting says. The 25-year-old endured fatal wounds in the dreadful crash. Surprisingly, the driver of the oncoming small truck remained unscathed.

