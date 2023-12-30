Skip to content
Two injured in streetcar accident in Mannheim

Two people have been injured in a collision between a car and a light rail vehicle in Mannheim-Rheinau. According to initial investigations, a 59-year-old driver disregarded the streetcar, which had the right of way, on Friday evening, police said. The collision caused his car to be thrown into...

A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Two people have been injured in a collision between a car and a light rail vehicle in Mannheim-Rheinau. According to initial investigations, a 59-year-old driver disregarded the streetcar, which had the right of way, on Friday evening, police said. The collision caused his car to be thrown into another car.

The fire department freed both occupants from the deformed vehicle. The driver and his 58-year-old passenger were taken to hospital for treatment. The streetcar driver suffered a shock.

