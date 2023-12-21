Mannheim - Two injured in fire in student hall of residence

According to police, two people were injured in a fire in the basement of a student hall of residence in Mannheim. They suffered smoke inhalation. 33 people had to be evacuated from the affected part of the building on Thursday. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to the fire department, several emergency calls had reported the fire. It was quickly extinguished.

Police PM

Source: www.stern.de