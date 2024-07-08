Police operation - Two injured in an altercation at Berlin Ostkreuz

In a confrontation between two groups, two men were injured at Berlin's Ostkreuz on Saturday. Several people were arrested following the incident, as the police announced on Monday morning.

According to the "Tagesspiegel" newspaper, citing eyewitnesses and the Federal Police, a group of masked individuals allegedly attacked several people near a bio-store. The intended victims were reportedly on their way to a demonstration against right-wing extremism.

The police reported on Monday that the incident occurred on the access way to the train station. A five-person group is said to have clashed with a group of approximately 10 to 15 individuals around 4 p.m. During this altercation, the two men were injured. One of the injured men was taken to a hospital, while the other left the scene.

Federal Police officers were alerted to the situation and intervened. During their intervention, a police officer was hit in the face. However, the officer remained on duty. The police initially refused to confirm whether the incident had a political background.

The daily news outlet, Daily Mirror, reported on the police operation at Berlin's Ostkreuz on Saturday, where two men were injured during a confrontation between different groups. The incident involving the injured men was part of a larger police operation, with the Federal Police making several arrests following the altercation. According to the Federal Police, the confrontation occurred near a bio-store on the access way to the train station, involving a five-person group and a larger group of approximately 10 to 15 individuals. The Daily Mirror also mentioned that a police officer was hit in the face during the Federal Police's intervention in the confrontation, but the officer was able to continue their duties.

Read also: