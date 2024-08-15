Skip to content
Two injured in an accident in the Alte Burg motorway tunnel

After an accident, the Alte Burg tunnel must be closed. A truck and a car have collided there.

In a rear-end collision in the motorway tunnel Old Castle, two people were initially reported injured. A van and a car collided in the tunnel on the A71 between the junctions Gräfenroda and Oberhof, the motorway police reported. Further details on the cause of the accident and the injured parties were not yet available.

The southbound lane towards Schweinfurt had to be fully closed in the afternoon. The tunnel Old Castle is the shortest of the tunnel chain that crosses the ridge of the Thuringian Forest, measuring just under 900 meters.

After the collision, traffic was diverted through alternate routes due to the closure of the entire southbound lane in the Old Castle tunnel. The Old Castle tunnel's short length, being approximately 900 meters, didn't prevent the significant impact of the accident.

