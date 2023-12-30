Northwest Mecklenburg - Two injured in accident

Two people have been injured in an accident near Mühlen Eichsen (district of Nordwestmecklenburg). A 44-year-old man drove his van off the road in a bend on a country road on Saturday morning and crashed into a tree, according to the police. In addition to the driver, the 13-year-old female passenger was also injured. The ambulance service took the injured to the hospital in Schwerin. The country road was temporarily closed completely for the rescue and recovery work.

Police statement

