Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbaden-württembergvehicleaccidentstrafficrhine-neckar districtpoliceaccidenttraffic accidentsinsheim

Two injured in accident on A6

Two people have been injured in a traffic accident involving several vehicles on the Autobahn 6. According to the police, the accident caused severe traffic disruption near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district) on Friday morning. The left and middle lanes had to be closed for the accident...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rhine-Neckar district - Two injured in accident on A6

Two people have been injured in a traffic accident involving several vehicles on the Autobahn 6. According to the police, the accident caused severe traffic disruption near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district) on Friday morning. The left and middle lanes had to be closed for the accident investigation. The police are now investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public