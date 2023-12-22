Rhine-Neckar district - Two injured in accident on A6
Two people have been injured in a traffic accident involving several vehicles on the Autobahn 6. According to the police, the accident caused severe traffic disruption near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district) on Friday morning. The left and middle lanes had to be closed for the accident investigation. The police are now investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Source: www.stern.de