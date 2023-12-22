Skip to content
Two injured due to storm "Zoltan" in Saxony-Anhalt

In Saxony-Anhalt, numerous trees fell and branches and road signs broke off due to the stormy weather on Friday night. In Salzwedel and Gommern (Jerichower Land district), two people were slightly injured, according to the Stendal police on Friday morning. According to the police, a van in...

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Accidents - Two injured due to storm "Zoltan" in Saxony-Anhalt

In Saxony-Anhalt, numerous trees fell and branches and road signs broke off due to the stormy weather on Friday night. In Salzwedel and Gommern (Jerichower Land district), two people were slightly injured, according to the Stendal police on Friday morning. According to the police, a van in Salzwedel left the road due to the strong wind and a tree fell onto a car in Gommern.

In the Harz Mountains, the B242 between Elend and Sorge is closed until December 26 as a precautionary measure due to the risk of storm damage, according to Magdeburg police.

Traffic news Saxony-Anhalt state portal

Source: www.stern.de

