Traffic - Two injured and five vehicles damaged in accident

Two people have been injured and five vehicles damaged in an accident on the Autobahn 6 near Sinsheim (Rhine-Neckar district). According to police reports on Monday, a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, presumably due to an object on the road. The vehicle skidded, hit a truck and then came to a standstill in the middle lane. A 29-year-old man braked to prevent a collision. However, a truck driving behind him recognized the situation too late and rear-ended the man. Flying debris damaged another car.

The 29-year-old and the 24-year-old suffered minor injuries in the accident on Friday, according to reports. They were taken to hospital.

Source: www.stern.de