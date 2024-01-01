Fire department operation - Two injured and extensive damage after fire in Rheinstetten

Two senior citizens were injured in a house fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district) on New Year's Eve. The residents, aged 80 and 82 respectively, were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the police. Initial estimates put the damage to property at up to one million euros.

The plastic roofing of a terrace had reportedly caught fire. "According to initial investigations, a technical cause cannot be ruled out," it said. "There have been no indications of a deliberate act so far." According to the police, the patio windows burst and the fire spread into the interior of the building.

All four residents were able to leave the semi-detached houses on their own. The two senior citizens were taken to hospital as a precaution. Both parts of the building are no longer habitable. The city has organized short-term accommodation.

Source: www.stern.de