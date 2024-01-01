Skip to content
Two injured after house fire in Rheinstetten

Two people were injured in a house fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district) on New Year's Eve. One female and one male resident suffered smoke inhalation, according to a fire department spokesperson on Monday. Initially, a wooden shelter caught fire. The fire then spread to two residential...

A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire department operation - Two injured after house fire in Rheinstetten

Two people were injured in a house fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district) on New Year's Eve. One female and one male resident suffered smoke inhalation, according to a fire department spokesperson on Monday. Initially, a wooden shelter caught fire. The fire then spread to two residential buildings.

According to the fire department, both houses are uninhabitable. According to the police, the fire caused damage of at least 600,000 euros. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

