- Two individuals sustain wounds inflicted by knives in Bonn.

In Bonn, an individual confronted and harmed two acquaintances on the city street using a blade. After conducting his ruthless act, he managed to evade capture but was eventually apprehended by law enforcement officers close to a fast-food eatery. According to a police spokesperson, the officers engaged with the assailant, resulting in him receiving serious injuries from gunfire.

The brutalized duo consisted of a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. The woman endured light wounds, while the man suffered more severe injuries, yet it was deemed non-fatal. Both received medical attention on the spot and were transported to the hospital. The supposed aggressor is also receiving medical care within the hospital. The investigation into the shootout involving the attacker has been handed over to the Cologne Police for impartiality reasons.

In the words of a police spokesperson for the German Press Agency, "Signs indicate that the individuals were familiar with one another and that a disagreement had ensued." The crime scene was cordoned off, and a helicopter was utilized in the hunt for the suspect for a short period. Local sources such as the Bonn "General-Anzeiger" and "Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg" reported the incident.

