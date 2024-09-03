- Two individuals sustain severe injuries in a motorcycle-auto collision.

A female motorist and a biker had a devastating crash in Hillesheim, Vulkaneifel. The elderly woman, aged 77, was attempting to make a left turn from the road in her vehicle on a monday morning. As she was doing so, the 47-year-old biker came into view and the two vehicles collided, as per the police reports. The biker was first hurled against the vehicle's windshield and then landed on the road. The reason behind the crash wasn't immediately apparent. Both individuals were transported to hospitals.

The two vehicles engaged in the devastating collision as described by the police reports. The impact caused the biker to be hurled against the vehicle's windshield.

Read also: