- Two individuals suffered assault and harm in Bonn.

In Bonn, a perpetrator assaulted two individuals on the street, potentially using a knife. According to a police representative, they had to take down the assailant with gunfire, resulting in severe harm.

The victims were a male and a female. The female suffered minimal injuries, whereas the male endured more substantial wounds, albeit not believed to be life-endangering at present.

At the moment, the backstory of the occurrence could be rooted in a past quarrel or a theft, but the spokesperson pointed out that more details are yet to emerge. The incident was brought to light by the Bonn "General-Anzeiger" and "Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg".

