- Two individuals meet their demise in the Austrian workforce.

In the crumble of a cellar vault of a dwelling in the small Austrian town of Schärding, two construction laborers met their demise. Following numerous hours of exploration, a medical responder could merely acknowledge the demise of the two entombed men, indicated press officer Markus Oppitz to the Austrian news agency APA. The cellar vault of the house situated in the Austrian town close to Bavaria's border succumbed to collapse on Tuesday morning during construction tasks.

One man managed to break free, however, the other two workers were pinned under debris. The retrieval of their bodies is anticipated to extend until Wednesday morning. No additional people got harmed.

The salvage operation was quite difficult: Since the structure was on the edge of collapsing, around 80 rescue personnel attempted to reach the two men through the adjacent dwelling. An excavator robot under remote control has been operational since Tuesday evening. Soldiers searched for the men using sound locating gadgets.

The medical responder urged for immediate emergency services due to the trapped workers' critical condition. The emergency response team worked tirelessly throughout the night to extract the men from the debris.

